CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 723¼ 740 711¾ 725½ +5½ Dec 745½ 762 734 747¾ +5½ Mar 762¼ 778 751¾ 765½ +6 May 770¼ 781½ 757½ 771¼ +7¼ Jul 758¾ 777 754¾ 767¾ +7 Sep 772¾ 776¾ 757 769¼ +6¼ Dec 767¼ 782¼ 763½ 765¾ —2¾ Mar 780 780 780 780 +8 Est. sales 73,737. Wed.’s sales 169,935 Wed.’s open int 313,676, up 2,337 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 540¼ 547 536 543¼ +3 Dec 548 555 544¼ 552 +3¾ Mar 559 565½ 555¼ 563¼ +4¼ May 565¼ 571½ 561½ 569½ +4¼ Jul 566 573¼ 563¼ 571½ +4½ Sep 537½ 544½ 537½ 544½ +5¾ Dec 531 538½ 529½ 538¼ +6¼ Mar 543½ 544½ 542 543¼ +3 Dec 497 502½ 497 501 +2¼ Est. sales 113,300. Wed.’s sales 271,953 Wed.’s open int 1,289,375, up 9,168 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 425 439 424¾ 436¾ +9¾ Dec 447 459 446½ 457 +8¼ Mar 464 464 464 464 +1¾ May 468 468 468 468 +1¾ Est. sales 286. Wed.’s sales 440 Wed.’s open int 5,065 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1549 1580¾ 1548¼ 1578½ +32¼ Sep 1469¾ 1490 1468 1483¼ +14¾ Nov 1419¼ 1432 1416¾ 1424½ +4½ Jan 1424¼ 1436¾ 1421½ 1430¼ +5¼ Mar 1413 1423¾ 1410¼ 1417¾ +4½ May 1404¼ 1415¼ 1403¼ 1409¼ +3¾ Jul 1398 1410 1397½ 1404½ +4½ Sep 1327¼ 1328½ 1327¼ 1328½ +2 Nov 1304½ 1316 1304¼ 1311 +4¼ Jan 1317 1317 1313¼ 1313¼ +3 Nov 1243¾ 1243¾ 1243 1243 +7 Est. sales 108,881. Wed.’s sales 242,678 Wed.’s open int 676,148 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 70.49 70.56 67.54 68.60 —1.67 Sep 67.05 67.30 65.00 65.80 —1.17 Oct 64.33 64.82 62.77 63.48 —.99 Dec 63.12 63.59 61.59 62.24 —.95 Jan 62.62 63.15 61.25 61.91 —.84 Mar 62.05 62.64 60.83 61.35 —.88 May 61.68 62.18 60.45 60.93 —.86 Jul 61.31 61.74 60.08 60.50 —.82 Aug 60.00 60.09 59.84 60.02 —.58 Sep 59.07 59.44 59.07 59.44 —.36 Oct 58.59 58.59 58.59 58.59 —.33 Dec 58.01 58.01 57.44 57.77 —.70 Est. sales 77,290. Wed.’s sales 182,443 Wed.’s open int 480,339, up 1,147 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 465.40 472.20 464.00 471.30 +6.60 Sep 444.20 451.00 443.50 449.60 +5.00 Oct 423.60 429.00 422.50 428.50 +4.60 Dec 419.40 424.30 417.60 423.50 +4.90 Jan 412.80 418.40 411.90 418.30 +5.50 Mar 403.10 408.90 402.30 408.80 +5.70 May 396.70 401.80 396.70 401.80 +5.10 Jul 394.70 400.40 394.70 400.40 +5.70 Aug 394.60 394.70 394.60 394.70 +4.50 Sep 384.60 389.70 384.60 389.70 +5.10 Oct 382.40 383.80 382.40 383.80 +6.00 Dec 377.90 382.00 377.50 382.00 +5.30 Est. sales 78,318. Wed.’s sales 206,181 Wed.’s open int 499,003, up 5,781

