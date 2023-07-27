CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|723¼
|740
|711¾
|725½
|+5½
|Dec
|745½
|762
|734
|747¾
|+5½
|Mar
|762¼
|778
|751¾
|765½
|+6
|May
|770¼
|781½
|757½
|771¼
|+7¼
|Jul
|758¾
|777
|754¾
|767¾
|+7
|Sep
|772¾
|776¾
|757
|769¼
|+6¼
|Dec
|767¼
|782¼
|763½
|765¾
|—2¾
|Mar
|780
|780
|780
|780
|+8
|Est. sales 73,737.
|Wed.’s sales 169,935
|Wed.’s open int 313,676,
|up 2,337
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|540¼
|547
|536
|543¼
|+3
|Dec
|548
|555
|544¼
|552
|+3¾
|Mar
|559
|565½
|555¼
|563¼
|+4¼
|May
|565¼
|571½
|561½
|569½
|+4¼
|Jul
|566
|573¼
|563¼
|571½
|+4½
|Sep
|537½
|544½
|537½
|544½
|+5¾
|Dec
|531
|538½
|529½
|538¼
|+6¼
|Mar
|543½
|544½
|542
|543¼
|+3
|Dec
|497
|502½
|497
|501
|+2¼
|Est. sales 113,300.
|Wed.’s sales 271,953
|Wed.’s open int 1,289,375,
|up 9,168
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|425
|439
|424¾
|436¾
|+9¾
|Dec
|447
|459
|446½
|457
|+8¼
|Mar
|464
|464
|464
|464
|+1¾
|May
|468
|468
|468
|468
|+1¾
|Est. sales 286.
|Wed.’s sales 440
|Wed.’s open int 5,065
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1549
|1580¾
|1548¼
|1578½
|+32¼
|Sep
|1469¾
|1490
|1468
|1483¼
|+14¾
|Nov
|1419¼
|1432
|1416¾
|1424½
|+4½
|Jan
|1424¼
|1436¾
|1421½
|1430¼
|+5¼
|Mar
|1413
|1423¾
|1410¼
|1417¾
|+4½
|May
|1404¼
|1415¼
|1403¼
|1409¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|1398
|1410
|1397½
|1404½
|+4½
|Sep
|1327¼
|1328½
|1327¼
|1328½
|+2
|Nov
|1304½
|1316
|1304¼
|1311
|+4¼
|Jan
|1317
|1317
|1313¼
|1313¼
|+3
|Nov
|1243¾
|1243¾
|1243
|1243
|+7
|Est. sales 108,881.
|Wed.’s sales 242,678
|Wed.’s open int 676,148
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|70.49
|70.56
|67.54
|68.60
|—1.67
|Sep
|67.05
|67.30
|65.00
|65.80
|—1.17
|Oct
|64.33
|64.82
|62.77
|63.48
|—.99
|Dec
|63.12
|63.59
|61.59
|62.24
|—.95
|Jan
|62.62
|63.15
|61.25
|61.91
|—.84
|Mar
|62.05
|62.64
|60.83
|61.35
|—.88
|May
|61.68
|62.18
|60.45
|60.93
|—.86
|Jul
|61.31
|61.74
|60.08
|60.50
|—.82
|Aug
|60.00
|60.09
|59.84
|60.02
|—.58
|Sep
|59.07
|59.44
|59.07
|59.44
|—.36
|Oct
|58.59
|58.59
|58.59
|58.59
|—.33
|Dec
|58.01
|58.01
|57.44
|57.77
|—.70
|Est. sales 77,290.
|Wed.’s sales 182,443
|Wed.’s open int 480,339,
|up 1,147
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|465.40
|472.20
|464.00
|471.30
|+6.60
|Sep
|444.20
|451.00
|443.50
|449.60
|+5.00
|Oct
|423.60
|429.00
|422.50
|428.50
|+4.60
|Dec
|419.40
|424.30
|417.60
|423.50
|+4.90
|Jan
|412.80
|418.40
|411.90
|418.30
|+5.50
|Mar
|403.10
|408.90
|402.30
|408.80
|+5.70
|May
|396.70
|401.80
|396.70
|401.80
|+5.10
|Jul
|394.70
|400.40
|394.70
|400.40
|+5.70
|Aug
|394.60
|394.70
|394.60
|394.70
|+4.50
|Sep
|384.60
|389.70
|384.60
|389.70
|+5.10
|Oct
|382.40
|383.80
|382.40
|383.80
|+6.00
|Dec
|377.90
|382.00
|377.50
|382.00
|+5.30
|Est. sales 78,318.
|Wed.’s sales 206,181
|Wed.’s open int 499,003,
|up 5,781
