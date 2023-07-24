CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 702 756 698¾ 752½ +55 Dec 721¾ 774¾ 719¼ 771¾ +54 Mar 737½ 789½ 735¾ 786½ +52 May 748¼ 792¼ 748¼ 790 +48¾ Jul 746¼ 785 744¾ 783 +44 Sep 750 784¼ 749½ 782¾ +40 Dec 755¾ 787 754½ 787 +38½ Mar 760 779¾ 759 778½ +25¾ Jul 738½ 746 738½ 746 +25½ Jul 734 734 734 734 Est. sales 97,745. Fri.’s sales 157,022 Fri.’s open int 308,624, up 821 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 534 557½ 531½ 552¼ +25¼ Dec 543 566 540¼ 559¾ +23½ Mar 553¾ 576 551¼ 570½ +23 May 561 581 557¾ 576 +22 Jul 561 581½ 559½ 577¼ +21 Sep 535 547¾ 535 546 +13¼ Dec 532¼ 542 530 539 +10½ Mar 548 550 542¾ 549 +11¼ May 544¾ 547 544¾ 547 +4¾ Dec 498 504 497 503½ +8¼ Dec 494 494 494 494 +6¾ Est. sales 178,529. Fri.’s sales 308,826 Fri.’s open int 1,284,268, up 2,784 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 442½ 451¼ 439 449½ +11 Dec 457½ 468¾ 457½ 466¾ +11½ Mar 480 480 480 480 +11 Est. sales 308. Fri.’s sales 473 Fri.’s open int 4,248, up 73 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1507½ 1523¼ 1500 1518¼ +17¼ Sep 1435¼ 1457¾ 1434¼ 1448½ +19½ Nov 1410 1424¼ 1401½ 1415¼ +13½ Jan 1415¼ 1429¾ 1407½ 1421¾ +13½ Mar 1402 1417¾ 1397 1411½ +13¾ May 1396½ 1410¼ 1391½ 1404¾ +13¼ Jul 1390 1404 1386½ 1398¾ +12½ Aug 1370 1377 1364¼ 1364¼ +2½ Nov 1297 1308 1294½ 1302½ +8¼ Jan 1301½ 1301½ 1301½ 1301½ +4 Nov 1233 1234 1233 1234 +12¼ Est. sales 117,263. Fri.’s sales 180,499 Fri.’s open int 672,966, up 651 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 69.73 71.87 69.62 70.90 +1.50 Sep 66.30 68.35 66.10 67.40 +1.38 Oct 64.05 65.72 63.71 65.00 +1.26 Dec 63.13 64.55 62.62 63.98 +1.18 Jan 62.49 64.03 62.24 63.49 +1.07 Mar 62.21 63.49 61.88 62.95 +.99 May 61.57 62.92 61.47 62.42 +.89 Jul 61.13 62.49 60.99 61.94 +.85 Oct 58.74 58.74 58.74 58.74 +.15 Dec 58.21 58.84 57.96 58.41 +.24 Est. sales 81,771. Fri.’s sales 162,532 Fri.’s open int 486,028 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 445.30 449.50 443.00 448.70 +5.90 Sep 428.70 432.50 426.20 431.70 +5.40 Oct 414.00 417.10 410.50 415.90 +4.40 Dec 412.50 413.90 407.20 412.50 +4.00 Jan 408.10 408.70 402.30 407.20 +3.50 Mar 400.20 400.40 394.10 398.70 +2.90 May 394.60 394.70 388.80 391.90 +1.10 Jul 392.60 392.80 387.00 390.70 +1.70 Aug 385.00 385.00 384.50 384.50 Sep 378.80 378.80 378.00 378.00 —.50 Oct 373.90 373.90 373.90 373.90 +2.40 Dec 372.00 373.10 368.90 368.90 —1.20 Est. sales 62,019. Fri.’s sales 163,905 Fri.’s open int 485,135

