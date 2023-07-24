CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|702
|756
|698¾
|752½
|+55
|Dec
|721¾
|774¾
|719¼
|771¾
|+54
|Mar
|737½
|789½
|735¾
|786½
|+52
|May
|748¼
|792¼
|748¼
|790
|+48¾
|Jul
|746¼
|785
|744¾
|783
|+44
|Sep
|750
|784¼
|749½
|782¾
|+40
|Dec
|755¾
|787
|754½
|787
|+38½
|Mar
|760
|779¾
|759
|778½
|+25¾
|Jul
|738½
|746
|738½
|746
|+25½
|Jul
|734
|734
|734
|734
|Est. sales 97,745.
|Fri.’s sales 157,022
|Fri.’s open int 308,624,
|up 821
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|534
|557½
|531½
|552¼
|+25¼
|Dec
|543
|566
|540¼
|559¾
|+23½
|Mar
|553¾
|576
|551¼
|570½
|+23
|May
|561
|581
|557¾
|576
|+22
|Jul
|561
|581½
|559½
|577¼
|+21
|Sep
|535
|547¾
|535
|546
|+13¼
|Dec
|532¼
|542
|530
|539
|+10½
|Mar
|548
|550
|542¾
|549
|+11¼
|May
|544¾
|547
|544¾
|547
|+4¾
|Dec
|498
|504
|497
|503½
|+8¼
|Dec
|494
|494
|494
|494
|+6¾
|Est. sales 178,529.
|Fri.’s sales 308,826
|Fri.’s open int 1,284,268,
|up 2,784
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|442½
|451¼
|439
|449½
|+11
|Dec
|457½
|468¾
|457½
|466¾
|+11½
|Mar
|480
|480
|480
|480
|+11
|Est. sales 308.
|Fri.’s sales 473
|Fri.’s open int 4,248,
|up 73
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1507½
|1523¼
|1500
|1518¼
|+17¼
|Sep
|1435¼
|1457¾
|1434¼
|1448½
|+19½
|Nov
|1410
|1424¼
|1401½
|1415¼
|+13½
|Jan
|1415¼
|1429¾
|1407½
|1421¾
|+13½
|Mar
|1402
|1417¾
|1397
|1411½
|+13¾
|May
|1396½
|1410¼
|1391½
|1404¾
|+13¼
|Jul
|1390
|1404
|1386½
|1398¾
|+12½
|Aug
|1370
|1377
|1364¼
|1364¼
|+2½
|Nov
|1297
|1308
|1294½
|1302½
|+8¼
|Jan
|1301½
|1301½
|1301½
|1301½
|+4
|Nov
|1233
|1234
|1233
|1234
|+12¼
|Est. sales 117,263.
|Fri.’s sales 180,499
|Fri.’s open int 672,966,
|up 651
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|69.73
|71.87
|69.62
|70.90
|+1.50
|Sep
|66.30
|68.35
|66.10
|67.40
|+1.38
|Oct
|64.05
|65.72
|63.71
|65.00
|+1.26
|Dec
|63.13
|64.55
|62.62
|63.98
|+1.18
|Jan
|62.49
|64.03
|62.24
|63.49
|+1.07
|Mar
|62.21
|63.49
|61.88
|62.95
|+.99
|May
|61.57
|62.92
|61.47
|62.42
|+.89
|Jul
|61.13
|62.49
|60.99
|61.94
|+.85
|Oct
|58.74
|58.74
|58.74
|58.74
|+.15
|Dec
|58.21
|58.84
|57.96
|58.41
|+.24
|Est. sales 81,771.
|Fri.’s sales 162,532
|Fri.’s open int 486,028
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|445.30
|449.50
|443.00
|448.70
|+5.90
|Sep
|428.70
|432.50
|426.20
|431.70
|+5.40
|Oct
|414.00
|417.10
|410.50
|415.90
|+4.40
|Dec
|412.50
|413.90
|407.20
|412.50
|+4.00
|Jan
|408.10
|408.70
|402.30
|407.20
|+3.50
|Mar
|400.20
|400.40
|394.10
|398.70
|+2.90
|May
|394.60
|394.70
|388.80
|391.90
|+1.10
|Jul
|392.60
|392.80
|387.00
|390.70
|+1.70
|Aug
|385.00
|385.00
|384.50
|384.50
|Sep
|378.80
|378.80
|378.00
|378.00
|—.50
|Oct
|373.90
|373.90
|373.90
|373.90
|+2.40
|Dec
|372.00
|373.10
|368.90
|368.90
|—1.20
|Est. sales 62,019.
|Fri.’s sales 163,905
|Fri.’s open int 485,135
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.