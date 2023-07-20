CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|725
|750¾
|711¼
|722½
|—5¼
|Dec
|743½
|768¾
|729¾
|741¼
|—4¼
|Mar
|756½
|780½
|743½
|755¾
|—3½
|May
|761
|781¾
|750
|759¼
|—4½
|Jul
|759¾
|777¼
|747¼
|757¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|766½
|777¾
|752
|759¼
|—7¼
|Dec
|769¾
|782¼
|756½
|768¼
|—5
|Mar
|782¾
|783
|770
|770
|—7
|Est. sales 148,212.
|Wed.’s sales 254,125
|Wed.’s open int 304,794,
|up 1,387
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|545
|554½
|535½
|536
|—9½
|Dec
|553¼
|563¼
|544¼
|544½
|—8½
|Mar
|563
|573
|555¼
|555½
|—7¾
|May
|568¼
|578¼
|561¾
|561¾
|—7¼
|Jul
|569¾
|579½
|563½
|563½
|—6¾
|Sep
|542¼
|550
|540½
|541
|—4
|Dec
|539¾
|545
|536¾
|537
|—4
|Mar
|546¼
|549¾
|546¼
|547
|—3
|Jul
|550¾
|550¾
|550¾
|550¾
|—4¾
|Dec
|503¾
|507¼
|501
|503
|—2½
|Dec
|492¼
|492¼
|491¼
|491¼
|—6
|Est. sales 190,716.
|Wed.’s sales 625,547
|Wed.’s open int 1,276,006
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|445¾
|447¾
|437¼
|444½
|+4¾
|Dec
|459
|461¾
|451½
|458¼
|+4½
|Jul
|423
|423
|423
|423
|—2
|Est. sales 181.
|Wed.’s sales 800
|Wed.’s open int 4,054
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1489
|1501½
|1480¾
|1481½
|—10
|Sep
|1428
|1442
|1420½
|1421½
|—10½
|Nov
|1405
|1418¼
|1398¾
|1400
|—8¾
|Jan
|1410
|1423½
|1405
|1406¼
|—8¼
|Mar
|1397
|1411½
|1390
|1395¾
|—4
|May
|1387
|1404¼
|1381¼
|1389½
|—1¾
|Jul
|1380½
|1399¼
|1376
|1385
|—1
|Aug
|1362¼
|1363¼
|1362¼
|1363
|+2
|Sep
|1318
|1318
|1311½
|1311½
|—2
|Nov
|1293½
|1303¼
|1288
|1290¾
|—4¼
|Jan
|1301¼
|1301¼
|1301¼
|1301¼
|+4
|Nov
|1225
|1225
|1220
|1222½
|+3
|Nov
|1175
|1175
|1175
|1175
|+½
|Est. sales 99,750.
|Wed.’s sales 251,944
|Wed.’s open int 665,807,
|up 5,890
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|66.05
|67.30
|65.91
|66.77
|+.72
|Sep
|63.65
|64.67
|63.42
|64.24
|+.64
|Oct
|62.12
|62.99
|61.88
|62.55
|+.47
|Dec
|61.44
|62.27
|61.16
|61.81
|+.37
|Jan
|61.07
|61.86
|60.87
|61.45
|+.35
|Mar
|60.63
|61.24
|60.31
|60.93
|+.37
|May
|59.94
|60.65
|59.90
|60.37
|+.38
|Jul
|59.43
|60.04
|59.41
|59.87
|+.46
|Aug
|58.70
|59.20
|58.70
|59.20
|+.50
|Est. sales 60,881.
|Wed.’s sales 137,073
|Wed.’s open int 499,603,
|up 2,740
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|443.00
|449.00
|440.40
|441.10
|—2.70
|Sep
|429.30
|434.80
|426.00
|426.50
|—2.80
|Oct
|417.00
|422.80
|413.90
|414.20
|—3.20
|Dec
|414.70
|420.50
|411.80
|412.20
|—2.70
|Jan
|411.00
|416.40
|408.40
|408.80
|—2.20
|Mar
|402.70
|408.10
|400.80
|401.10
|—1.60
|May
|397.10
|401.80
|395.70
|396.00
|—1.10
|Jul
|395.50
|400.10
|394.00
|394.60
|—.60
|Aug
|390.50
|395.20
|390.50
|392.10
|+1.60
|Sep
|384.90
|386.30
|384.90
|386.30
|+1.40
|Oct
|379.70
|379.70
|378.80
|378.80
|+.90
|Dec
|381.10
|381.50
|375.30
|375.30
|—1.30
|Est. sales 50,068.
|Wed.’s sales 145,031
|Wed.’s open int 478,720
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.