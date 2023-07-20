CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 725 750¾ 711¼ 722½ —5¼ Dec 743½ 768¾ 729¾ 741¼ —4¼ Mar 756½ 780½ 743½ 755¾ —3½ May 761 781¾ 750 759¼ —4½ Jul 759¾ 777¼ 747¼ 757¼ —5¼ Sep 766½ 777¾ 752 759¼ —7¼ Dec 769¾ 782¼ 756½ 768¼ —5 Mar 782¾ 783 770 770 —7 Est. sales 148,212. Wed.’s sales 254,125 Wed.’s open int 304,794, up 1,387 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 545 554½ 535½ 536 —9½ Dec 553¼ 563¼ 544¼ 544½ —8½ Mar 563 573 555¼ 555½ —7¾ May 568¼ 578¼ 561¾ 561¾ —7¼ Jul 569¾ 579½ 563½ 563½ —6¾ Sep 542¼ 550 540½ 541 —4 Dec 539¾ 545 536¾ 537 —4 Mar 546¼ 549¾ 546¼ 547 —3 Jul 550¾ 550¾ 550¾ 550¾ —4¾ Dec 503¾ 507¼ 501 503 —2½ Dec 492¼ 492¼ 491¼ 491¼ —6 Est. sales 190,716. Wed.’s sales 625,547 Wed.’s open int 1,276,006 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 445¾ 447¾ 437¼ 444½ +4¾ Dec 459 461¾ 451½ 458¼ +4½ Jul 423 423 423 423 —2 Est. sales 181. Wed.’s sales 800 Wed.’s open int 4,054 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1489 1501½ 1480¾ 1481½ —10 Sep 1428 1442 1420½ 1421½ —10½ Nov 1405 1418¼ 1398¾ 1400 —8¾ Jan 1410 1423½ 1405 1406¼ —8¼ Mar 1397 1411½ 1390 1395¾ —4 May 1387 1404¼ 1381¼ 1389½ —1¾ Jul 1380½ 1399¼ 1376 1385 —1 Aug 1362¼ 1363¼ 1362¼ 1363 +2 Sep 1318 1318 1311½ 1311½ —2 Nov 1293½ 1303¼ 1288 1290¾ —4¼ Jan 1301¼ 1301¼ 1301¼ 1301¼ +4 Nov 1225 1225 1220 1222½ +3 Nov 1175 1175 1175 1175 +½ Est. sales 99,750. Wed.’s sales 251,944 Wed.’s open int 665,807, up 5,890 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 66.05 67.30 65.91 66.77 +.72 Sep 63.65 64.67 63.42 64.24 +.64 Oct 62.12 62.99 61.88 62.55 +.47 Dec 61.44 62.27 61.16 61.81 +.37 Jan 61.07 61.86 60.87 61.45 +.35 Mar 60.63 61.24 60.31 60.93 +.37 May 59.94 60.65 59.90 60.37 +.38 Jul 59.43 60.04 59.41 59.87 +.46 Aug 58.70 59.20 58.70 59.20 +.50 Est. sales 60,881. Wed.’s sales 137,073 Wed.’s open int 499,603, up 2,740 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 443.00 449.00 440.40 441.10 —2.70 Sep 429.30 434.80 426.00 426.50 —2.80 Oct 417.00 422.80 413.90 414.20 —3.20 Dec 414.70 420.50 411.80 412.20 —2.70 Jan 411.00 416.40 408.40 408.80 —2.20 Mar 402.70 408.10 400.80 401.10 —1.60 May 397.10 401.80 395.70 396.00 —1.10 Jul 395.50 400.10 394.00 394.60 —.60 Aug 390.50 395.20 390.50 392.10 +1.60 Sep 384.90 386.30 384.90 386.30 +1.40 Oct 379.70 379.70 378.80 378.80 +.90 Dec 381.10 381.50 375.30 375.30 —1.30 Est. sales 50,068. Wed.’s sales 145,031 Wed.’s open int 478,720

