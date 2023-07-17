CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 666 689¼ 654 656 —5½ Dec 687½ 708¼ 673½ 675¼ —5½ Mar 702¾ 723 689 691 —5¾ May 710¾ 729¾ 696¾ 697 —7½ Jul 713 731¼ 699½ 700 —7¾ Sep 725 736½ 706¾ 707½ —7¾ Dec 732¼ 745¾ 715¾ 715¾ —8½ Mar 739 743 726 726 —5 Jul 700 700 700 700 Est. sales 71,399. Fri.’s sales 87,464 Fri.’s open int 304,504, up 2,244 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 512 519¾ 500¼ 501 —5½ Dec 519¼ 526½ 507½ 508 —5¾ Mar 531¼ 537½ 519¼ 519¾ —5¾ May 536 544 526 526½ —5¾ Jul 538¾ 546¾ 529½ 529½ —6 Sep 520¼ 525¼ 512¾ 513 —5 Dec 520 523¾ 510¼ 510½ —6½ Mar 529¾ 531 521½ 521½ —5¼ Dec 495 498½ 494¼ 498½ +4¾ Dec 494½ 494½ 486¾ 487 —1 Est. sales 156,225. Fri.’s sales 314,205 Fri.’s open int 1,279,890 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 403¾ 414 403¾ 404¼ — ¼ Dec 418¾ 428 418 418 —1¼ Est. sales 158. Fri.’s sales 505 Fri.’s open int 4,005, up 14 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Aug 1490¾ 1497 1477¾ 1481¼ +1 Sep 1412½ 1417½ 1398¾ 1401½ +1¾ Nov 1385 1388¾ 1369 1373¼ +2½ Jan 1390¼ 1395 1375½ 1379½ +1¾ Mar 1374 1381½ 1364 1367 +1½ May 1367 1374¼ 1356¾ 1359¼ +1½ Jul 1365¼ 1370 1353¼ 1355 +1½ Aug 1340½ 1340½ 1331¼ 1331¼ Sep 1284 1284 1284 1284 —2¾ Nov 1276¼ 1282¾ 1265½ 1265½ —4½ Nov 1200 1207 1200 1207 +9½ Est. sales 96,692. Fri.’s sales 202,593 Fri.’s open int 652,560, up 7,369 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 65.05 66.39 65.05 65.50 +.45 Sep 62.91 64.15 62.91 63.25 +.44 Oct 61.50 62.50 61.37 61.72 +.39 Dec 60.97 61.94 60.70 61.11 +.35 Jan 60.70 61.47 60.31 60.65 +.28 Mar 60.12 60.85 59.69 60.03 +.28 May 59.59 60.14 59.07 59.33 +.18 Jul 59.13 59.53 58.53 58.67 +.11 Aug 58.37 58.37 58.37 58.37 +.53 Oct 57.00 57.00 57.00 57.00 +.77 Dec 56.26 56.50 56.16 56.16 +.31 Est. sales 40,185. Fri.’s sales 109,728 Fri.’s open int 496,626 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Aug 426.60 431.30 424.90 427.60 +3.80 Sep 416.50 420.50 414.10 416.40 +3.00 Oct 406.50 410.30 403.40 405.70 +2.80 Dec 405.00 408.30 401.40 403.50 +2.50 Jan 401.60 404.30 398.20 400.30 +2.70 Mar 393.20 396.40 390.60 392.50 +2.40 May 385.60 390.30 385.60 387.00 +2.40 Jul 385.60 388.70 383.90 387.00 +3.80 Aug 381.30 391.50 381.30 382.50 +2.80 Sep 377.90 380.80 377.50 377.50 +2.20 Oct 374.90 382.50 374.00 374.40 +5.00 Dec 369.10 374.90 369.10 371.60 +2.60 Est. sales 52,296. Fri.’s sales 120,223 Fri.’s open int 487,515, up 2,166

