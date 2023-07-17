CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|666
|689¼
|654
|656
|—5½
|Dec
|687½
|708¼
|673½
|675¼
|—5½
|Mar
|702¾
|723
|689
|691
|—5¾
|May
|710¾
|729¾
|696¾
|697
|—7½
|Jul
|713
|731¼
|699½
|700
|—7¾
|Sep
|725
|736½
|706¾
|707½
|—7¾
|Dec
|732¼
|745¾
|715¾
|715¾
|—8½
|Mar
|739
|743
|726
|726
|—5
|Jul
|700
|700
|700
|700
|Est. sales 71,399.
|Fri.’s sales 87,464
|Fri.’s open int 304,504,
|up 2,244
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|512
|519¾
|500¼
|501
|—5½
|Dec
|519¼
|526½
|507½
|508
|—5¾
|Mar
|531¼
|537½
|519¼
|519¾
|—5¾
|May
|536
|544
|526
|526½
|—5¾
|Jul
|538¾
|546¾
|529½
|529½
|—6
|Sep
|520¼
|525¼
|512¾
|513
|—5
|Dec
|520
|523¾
|510¼
|510½
|—6½
|Mar
|529¾
|531
|521½
|521½
|—5¼
|Dec
|495
|498½
|494¼
|498½
|+4¾
|Dec
|494½
|494½
|486¾
|487
|—1
|Est. sales 156,225.
|Fri.’s sales 314,205
|Fri.’s open int 1,279,890
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|403¾
|414
|403¾
|404¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|418¾
|428
|418
|418
|—1¼
|Est. sales 158.
|Fri.’s sales 505
|Fri.’s open int 4,005,
|up 14
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|1490¾
|1497
|1477¾
|1481¼
|+1
|Sep
|1412½
|1417½
|1398¾
|1401½
|+1¾
|Nov
|1385
|1388¾
|1369
|1373¼
|+2½
|Jan
|1390¼
|1395
|1375½
|1379½
|+1¾
|Mar
|1374
|1381½
|1364
|1367
|+1½
|May
|1367
|1374¼
|1356¾
|1359¼
|+1½
|Jul
|1365¼
|1370
|1353¼
|1355
|+1½
|Aug
|1340½
|1340½
|1331¼
|1331¼
|Sep
|1284
|1284
|1284
|1284
|—2¾
|Nov
|1276¼
|1282¾
|1265½
|1265½
|—4½
|Nov
|1200
|1207
|1200
|1207
|+9½
|Est. sales 96,692.
|Fri.’s sales 202,593
|Fri.’s open int 652,560,
|up 7,369
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|65.05
|66.39
|65.05
|65.50
|+.45
|Sep
|62.91
|64.15
|62.91
|63.25
|+.44
|Oct
|61.50
|62.50
|61.37
|61.72
|+.39
|Dec
|60.97
|61.94
|60.70
|61.11
|+.35
|Jan
|60.70
|61.47
|60.31
|60.65
|+.28
|Mar
|60.12
|60.85
|59.69
|60.03
|+.28
|May
|59.59
|60.14
|59.07
|59.33
|+.18
|Jul
|59.13
|59.53
|58.53
|58.67
|+.11
|Aug
|58.37
|58.37
|58.37
|58.37
|+.53
|Oct
|57.00
|57.00
|57.00
|57.00
|+.77
|Dec
|56.26
|56.50
|56.16
|56.16
|+.31
|Est. sales 40,185.
|Fri.’s sales 109,728
|Fri.’s open int 496,626
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|426.60
|431.30
|424.90
|427.60
|+3.80
|Sep
|416.50
|420.50
|414.10
|416.40
|+3.00
|Oct
|406.50
|410.30
|403.40
|405.70
|+2.80
|Dec
|405.00
|408.30
|401.40
|403.50
|+2.50
|Jan
|401.60
|404.30
|398.20
|400.30
|+2.70
|Mar
|393.20
|396.40
|390.60
|392.50
|+2.40
|May
|385.60
|390.30
|385.60
|387.00
|+2.40
|Jul
|385.60
|388.70
|383.90
|387.00
|+3.80
|Aug
|381.30
|391.50
|381.30
|382.50
|+2.80
|Sep
|377.90
|380.80
|377.50
|377.50
|+2.20
|Oct
|374.90
|382.50
|374.00
|374.40
|+5.00
|Dec
|369.10
|374.90
|369.10
|371.60
|+2.60
|Est. sales 52,296.
|Fri.’s sales 120,223
|Fri.’s open int 487,515,
|up 2,166
