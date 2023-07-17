Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 17, 2023, 10:39 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 666 689¼ 654 656 —5½
Dec 687½ 708¼ 673½ 675¼ —5½
Mar 702¾ 723 689 691 —5¾
May 710¾ 729¾ 696¾ 697 —7½
Jul 713 731¼ 699½ 700 —7¾
Sep 725 736½ 706¾ 707½ —7¾
Dec 732¼ 745¾ 715¾ 715¾ —8½
Mar 739 743 726 726 —5
Jul 700 700 700 700
Est. sales 71,399. Fri.’s sales 87,464
Fri.’s open int 304,504, up 2,244
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 512 519¾ 500¼ 501 —5½
Dec 519¼ 526½ 507½ 508 —5¾
Mar 531¼ 537½ 519¼ 519¾ —5¾
May 536 544 526 526½ —5¾
Jul 538¾ 546¾ 529½ 529½ —6
Sep 520¼ 525¼ 512¾ 513 —5
Dec 520 523¾ 510¼ 510½ —6½
Mar 529¾ 531 521½ 521½ —5¼
Dec 495 498½ 494¼ 498½ +4¾
Dec 494½ 494½ 486¾ 487 —1
Est. sales 156,225. Fri.’s sales 314,205
Fri.’s open int 1,279,890
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 403¾ 414 403¾ 404¼ ¼
Dec 418¾ 428 418 418 —1¼
Est. sales 158. Fri.’s sales 505
Fri.’s open int 4,005, up 14
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 1490¾ 1497 1477¾ 1481¼ +1
Sep 1412½ 1417½ 1398¾ 1401½ +1¾
Nov 1385 1388¾ 1369 1373¼ +2½
Jan 1390¼ 1395 1375½ 1379½ +1¾
Mar 1374 1381½ 1364 1367 +1½
May 1367 1374¼ 1356¾ 1359¼ +1½
Jul 1365¼ 1370 1353¼ 1355 +1½
Aug 1340½ 1340½ 1331¼ 1331¼
Sep 1284 1284 1284 1284 —2¾
Nov 1276¼ 1282¾ 1265½ 1265½ —4½
Nov 1200 1207 1200 1207 +9½
Est. sales 96,692. Fri.’s sales 202,593
Fri.’s open int 652,560, up 7,369
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 65.05 66.39 65.05 65.50 +.45
Sep 62.91 64.15 62.91 63.25 +.44
Oct 61.50 62.50 61.37 61.72 +.39
Dec 60.97 61.94 60.70 61.11 +.35
Jan 60.70 61.47 60.31 60.65 +.28
Mar 60.12 60.85 59.69 60.03 +.28
May 59.59 60.14 59.07 59.33 +.18
Jul 59.13 59.53 58.53 58.67 +.11
Aug 58.37 58.37 58.37 58.37 +.53
Oct 57.00 57.00 57.00 57.00 +.77
Dec 56.26 56.50 56.16 56.16 +.31
Est. sales 40,185. Fri.’s sales 109,728
Fri.’s open int 496,626
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Aug 426.60 431.30 424.90 427.60 +3.80
Sep 416.50 420.50 414.10 416.40 +3.00
Oct 406.50 410.30 403.40 405.70 +2.80
Dec 405.00 408.30 401.40 403.50 +2.50
Jan 401.60 404.30 398.20 400.30 +2.70
Mar 393.20 396.40 390.60 392.50 +2.40
May 385.60 390.30 385.60 387.00 +2.40
Jul 385.60 388.70 383.90 387.00 +3.80
Aug 381.30 391.50 381.30 382.50 +2.80
Sep 377.90 380.80 377.50 377.50 +2.20
Oct 374.90 382.50 374.00 374.40 +5.00
Dec 369.10 374.90 369.10 371.60 +2.60
Est. sales 52,296. Fri.’s sales 120,223
Fri.’s open int 487,515, up 2,166

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

