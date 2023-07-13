CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 614¼ 625 614¼ 625 +3¾ Sep 633½ 643½ 622 643 +10¼ Dec 653 663¼ 641½ 662½ +10¼ Mar 669½ 679½ 658 679 +10¾ May 678¾ 688¼ 667½ 688¼ +11 Jul 682½ 693 673 692¼ +10½ Sep 691 701 684¼ 701 +10¾ Dec 703 712¾ 694¾ 712¼ +10¾ Mar 711¼ 711¼ 711¼ 711¼ +1¼ Jul 680 680 680 680 —1 Est. sales 43,197. Wed.’s sales 111,323 Wed.’s open int 298,994, up 1,848 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 547½ 561½ 547½ 561 +11¼ Sep 476¼ 486½ 474 486 +9¾ Dec 484¼ 493¼ 481 492¾ +9 Mar 496 504¾ 493 504¼ +9 May 503¼ 511½ 501 511½ +9 Jul 506¼ 515¾ 504¼ 515½ +9¼ Sep 494¾ 502 494 502 +7¼ Dec 495 502¼ 494¼ 502 +6 Mar 509¾ 511¼ 509½ 511¼ +5¼ May 515¾ 515¾ 515¾ 515¾ +4¾ Dec 480 480¼ 480 480¼ +4¼ Est. sales 122,759. Wed.’s sales 441,368 Wed.’s open int 1,265,318, up 23,378 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 405 410¾ 397½ 407¼ Dec 418 424 410 421¾ +2½ Est. sales 261. Wed.’s sales 593 Wed.’s open int 4,029, up 51 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1489 1503 1489 1503 +14½ Aug 1444 1469¼ 1441 1468½ +24¼ Sep 1354½ 1381¼ 1353½ 1380½ +24¾ Nov 1327 1355½ 1325½ 1354 +26¼ Jan 1332½ 1362 1332¼ 1361 +27 Mar 1323¼ 1353¼ 1319¾ 1351¾ +29½ May 1316¼ 1347¼ 1313 1346 +30¾ Jul 1312½ 1343 1308¾ 1342½ +31 Aug 1309½ 1316¾ 1309½ 1316½ +28 Nov 1226 1257¼ 1224¾ 1257 +30 Est. sales 98,640. Wed.’s sales 279,638 Wed.’s open int 634,915, up 12,406 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 64.34 65.79 64.05 65.57 +1.23 Sep 61.88 63.47 61.58 63.22 +1.43 Oct 60.22 61.87 59.89 61.60 +1.49 Dec 59.49 61.14 59.09 60.87 +1.51 Jan 59.00 60.69 58.68 60.40 +1.50 Mar 58.28 60.04 58.09 59.84 +1.62 May 57.59 59.39 57.42 59.20 +1.64 Jul 57.39 58.68 57.39 58.62 +1.69 Aug 57.64 57.64 57.60 57.60 +1.42 Sep 57.00 57.00 56.79 56.79 +1.40 Oct 55.63 55.90 55.63 55.90 +1.33 Dec 54.70 55.63 54.51 55.63 +1.44 Est. sales 52,316. Wed.’s sales 170,161 Wed.’s open int 491,801 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 428.70 431.20 428.70 431.20 +9.80 Aug 410.90 419.00 409.80 418.80 +7.90 Sep 401.60 409.20 400.20 409.10 +7.40 Oct 392.00 398.90 391.00 398.70 +6.30 Dec 389.80 397.00 388.90 396.70 +6.30 Jan 386.80 394.10 386.40 393.80 +6.10 Mar 380.80 387.70 380.20 387.00 +5.90 May 376.00 382.70 375.30 382.20 +6.20 Jul 375.00 381.50 374.60 381.40 +6.30 Aug 372.10 375.80 372.00 375.80 +3.60 Sep 368.10 373.50 368.00 373.50 +5.40 Oct 367.20 367.50 366.70 367.50 +5.00 Dec 366.30 369.10 366.20 369.10 +6.90 Est. sales 42,931. Wed.’s sales 186,175 Wed.’s open int 481,084, up 2,227

