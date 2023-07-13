CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|614¼
|625
|614¼
|625
|+3¾
|Sep
|633½
|643½
|622
|643
|+10¼
|Dec
|653
|663¼
|641½
|662½
|+10¼
|Mar
|669½
|679½
|658
|679
|+10¾
|May
|678¾
|688¼
|667½
|688¼
|+11
|Jul
|682½
|693
|673
|692¼
|+10½
|Sep
|691
|701
|684¼
|701
|+10¾
|Dec
|703
|712¾
|694¾
|712¼
|+10¾
|Mar
|711¼
|711¼
|711¼
|711¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|680
|680
|680
|680
|—1
|Est. sales 43,197.
|Wed.’s sales 111,323
|Wed.’s open int 298,994,
|up 1,848
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|547½
|561½
|547½
|561
|+11¼
|Sep
|476¼
|486½
|474
|486
|+9¾
|Dec
|484¼
|493¼
|481
|492¾
|+9
|Mar
|496
|504¾
|493
|504¼
|+9
|May
|503¼
|511½
|501
|511½
|+9
|Jul
|506¼
|515¾
|504¼
|515½
|+9¼
|Sep
|494¾
|502
|494
|502
|+7¼
|Dec
|495
|502¼
|494¼
|502
|+6
|Mar
|509¾
|511¼
|509½
|511¼
|+5¼
|May
|515¾
|515¾
|515¾
|515¾
|+4¾
|Dec
|480
|480¼
|480
|480¼
|+4¼
|Est. sales 122,759.
|Wed.’s sales 441,368
|Wed.’s open int 1,265,318,
|up 23,378
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|405
|410¾
|397½
|407¼
|Dec
|418
|424
|410
|421¾
|+2½
|Est. sales 261.
|Wed.’s sales 593
|Wed.’s open int 4,029,
|up 51
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1489
|1503
|1489
|1503
|+14½
|Aug
|1444
|1469¼
|1441
|1468½
|+24¼
|Sep
|1354½
|1381¼
|1353½
|1380½
|+24¾
|Nov
|1327
|1355½
|1325½
|1354
|+26¼
|Jan
|1332½
|1362
|1332¼
|1361
|+27
|Mar
|1323¼
|1353¼
|1319¾
|1351¾
|+29½
|May
|1316¼
|1347¼
|1313
|1346
|+30¾
|Jul
|1312½
|1343
|1308¾
|1342½
|+31
|Aug
|1309½
|1316¾
|1309½
|1316½
|+28
|Nov
|1226
|1257¼
|1224¾
|1257
|+30
|Est. sales 98,640.
|Wed.’s sales 279,638
|Wed.’s open int 634,915,
|up 12,406
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|64.34
|65.79
|64.05
|65.57
|+1.23
|Sep
|61.88
|63.47
|61.58
|63.22
|+1.43
|Oct
|60.22
|61.87
|59.89
|61.60
|+1.49
|Dec
|59.49
|61.14
|59.09
|60.87
|+1.51
|Jan
|59.00
|60.69
|58.68
|60.40
|+1.50
|Mar
|58.28
|60.04
|58.09
|59.84
|+1.62
|May
|57.59
|59.39
|57.42
|59.20
|+1.64
|Jul
|57.39
|58.68
|57.39
|58.62
|+1.69
|Aug
|57.64
|57.64
|57.60
|57.60
|+1.42
|Sep
|57.00
|57.00
|56.79
|56.79
|+1.40
|Oct
|55.63
|55.90
|55.63
|55.90
|+1.33
|Dec
|54.70
|55.63
|54.51
|55.63
|+1.44
|Est. sales 52,316.
|Wed.’s sales 170,161
|Wed.’s open int 491,801
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|428.70
|431.20
|428.70
|431.20
|+9.80
|Aug
|410.90
|419.00
|409.80
|418.80
|+7.90
|Sep
|401.60
|409.20
|400.20
|409.10
|+7.40
|Oct
|392.00
|398.90
|391.00
|398.70
|+6.30
|Dec
|389.80
|397.00
|388.90
|396.70
|+6.30
|Jan
|386.80
|394.10
|386.40
|393.80
|+6.10
|Mar
|380.80
|387.70
|380.20
|387.00
|+5.90
|May
|376.00
|382.70
|375.30
|382.20
|+6.20
|Jul
|375.00
|381.50
|374.60
|381.40
|+6.30
|Aug
|372.10
|375.80
|372.00
|375.80
|+3.60
|Sep
|368.10
|373.50
|368.00
|373.50
|+5.40
|Oct
|367.20
|367.50
|366.70
|367.50
|+5.00
|Dec
|366.30
|369.10
|366.20
|369.10
|+6.90
|Est. sales 42,931.
|Wed.’s sales 186,175
|Wed.’s open int 481,084,
|up 2,227
