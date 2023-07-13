Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 13, 2023, 10:44 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 614¼ 625 614¼ 625 +3¾
Sep 633½ 643½ 622 643 +10¼
Dec 653 663¼ 641½ 662½ +10¼
Mar 669½ 679½ 658 679 +10¾
May 678¾ 688¼ 667½ 688¼ +11
Jul 682½ 693 673 692¼ +10½
Sep 691 701 684¼ 701 +10¾
Dec 703 712¾ 694¾ 712¼ +10¾
Mar 711¼ 711¼ 711¼ 711¼ +1¼
Jul 680 680 680 680 —1
Est. sales 43,197. Wed.’s sales 111,323
Wed.’s open int 298,994, up 1,848
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 547½ 561½ 547½ 561 +11¼
Sep 476¼ 486½ 474 486 +9¾
Dec 484¼ 493¼ 481 492¾ +9
Mar 496 504¾ 493 504¼ +9
May 503¼ 511½ 501 511½ +9
Jul 506¼ 515¾ 504¼ 515½ +9¼
Sep 494¾ 502 494 502 +7¼
Dec 495 502¼ 494¼ 502 +6
Mar 509¾ 511¼ 509½ 511¼ +5¼
May 515¾ 515¾ 515¾ 515¾ +4¾
Dec 480 480¼ 480 480¼ +4¼
Est. sales 122,759. Wed.’s sales 441,368
Wed.’s open int 1,265,318, up 23,378
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 405 410¾ 397½ 407¼
Dec 418 424 410 421¾ +2½
Est. sales 261. Wed.’s sales 593
Wed.’s open int 4,029, up 51
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1489 1503 1489 1503 +14½
Aug 1444 1469¼ 1441 1468½ +24¼
Sep 1354½ 1381¼ 1353½ 1380½ +24¾
Nov 1327 1355½ 1325½ 1354 +26¼
Jan 1332½ 1362 1332¼ 1361 +27
Mar 1323¼ 1353¼ 1319¾ 1351¾ +29½
May 1316¼ 1347¼ 1313 1346 +30¾
Jul 1312½ 1343 1308¾ 1342½ +31
Aug 1309½ 1316¾ 1309½ 1316½ +28
Nov 1226 1257¼ 1224¾ 1257 +30
Est. sales 98,640. Wed.’s sales 279,638
Wed.’s open int 634,915, up 12,406
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 64.34 65.79 64.05 65.57 +1.23
Sep 61.88 63.47 61.58 63.22 +1.43
Oct 60.22 61.87 59.89 61.60 +1.49
Dec 59.49 61.14 59.09 60.87 +1.51
Jan 59.00 60.69 58.68 60.40 +1.50
Mar 58.28 60.04 58.09 59.84 +1.62
May 57.59 59.39 57.42 59.20 +1.64
Jul 57.39 58.68 57.39 58.62 +1.69
Aug 57.64 57.64 57.60 57.60 +1.42
Sep 57.00 57.00 56.79 56.79 +1.40
Oct 55.63 55.90 55.63 55.90 +1.33
Dec 54.70 55.63 54.51 55.63 +1.44
Est. sales 52,316. Wed.’s sales 170,161
Wed.’s open int 491,801
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 428.70 431.20 428.70 431.20 +9.80
Aug 410.90 419.00 409.80 418.80 +7.90
Sep 401.60 409.20 400.20 409.10 +7.40
Oct 392.00 398.90 391.00 398.70 +6.30
Dec 389.80 397.00 388.90 396.70 +6.30
Jan 386.80 394.10 386.40 393.80 +6.10
Mar 380.80 387.70 380.20 387.00 +5.90
May 376.00 382.70 375.30 382.20 +6.20
Jul 375.00 381.50 374.60 381.40 +6.30
Aug 372.10 375.80 372.00 375.80 +3.60
Sep 368.10 373.50 368.00 373.50 +5.40
Oct 367.20 367.50 366.70 367.50 +5.00
Dec 366.30 369.10 366.20 369.10 +6.90
Est. sales 42,931. Wed.’s sales 186,175
Wed.’s open int 481,084, up 2,227

