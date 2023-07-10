Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 10, 2023, 10:40 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 641¾ 645¾ 638½ 645¾ +6¼
Sep 649½ 660 642¼ 646¾ —2¾
Dec 666 676½ 659¼ 664 —2½
Mar 682 691 675¼ 679¾ —2¼
May 689¾ 698¼ 683 687½ —2¾
Jul 689¾ 700¼ 687 690½ —3
Sep 698¾ 706¼ 697¼ 697¼ —3¼
Dec 708½ 715½ 707½ 714¼ +4
Mar 722 722 722 722 +4½
Est. sales 33,166. Fri.’s sales 78,414
Fri.’s open int 297,540
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 561 569½ 561 569 +8½
Sep 490 497 487½ 492¼ +5
Dec 497 503¼ 494½ 499¼ +4¾
Mar 508¾ 514¾ 506¼ 510¾ +4¾
May 515¾ 521¼ 513¾ 517¾ +4½
Jul 520¼ 524½ 516¾ 520¾ +4
Sep 502¾ 507¼ 502½ 505 +4¼
Dec 498¾ 504 498¾ 500¾ +3
Mar 509½ 513¼ 509½ 513 +5¾
Dec 480¼ 480½ 480 480½ +4¾
Est. sales 89,535. Fri.’s sales 209,062
Fri.’s open int 1,259,276
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 414½ 414½ 414½ 414½ +8¼
Sep 415½ 430 415½ 428¼ +9
Dec 432¾ 444 430 442 +9¼
Est. sales 359. Fri.’s sales 941
Fri.’s open int 3,699, up 131
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 1484 1524¾ 1484 1524 +38½
Aug 1436 1462¼ 1427 1458¾ +31
Sep 1349¾ 1371½ 1339¾ 1368¼ +29½
Nov 1328 1350 1317¾ 1346¼ +28½
Jan 1329¼ 1356½ 1325½ 1352½ +27½
Mar 1318¾ 1344¾ 1315¾ 1341 +24
May 1315½ 1338¼ 1312½ 1334¾ +22
Jul 1311 1332½ 1309¾ 1332¼ +22¼
Nov 1229¾ 1245½ 1227¾ 1244¼ +17
May 1235¾ 1236¾ 1235¾ 1236¾ +22½
Est. sales 82,637. Fri.’s sales 159,996
Fri.’s open int 614,221
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Aug 62.57 65.28 62.57 65.08 +2.51
Sep 60.40 62.96 60.34 62.71 +2.45
Oct 59.19 61.47 59.00 61.31 +2.41
Dec 58.70 60.78 58.39 60.65 +2.32
Jan 58.29 60.30 58.01 60.19 +2.27
Mar 57.50 59.61 57.50 59.50 +2.24
May 57.03 58.93 56.98 58.78 +2.24
Jul 56.09 58.25 56.09 58.17 +2.31
Aug 57.11 57.33 57.11 57.32 +2.21
Sep 56.55 56.55 56.55 56.55 +2.17
Oct 55.83 55.83 55.71 55.71 +2.10
Dec 53.90 55.44 53.90 55.32 +2.07
Est. sales 60,365. Fri.’s sales 111,593
Fri.’s open int 488,531, up 2,374
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 414.00 414.00 412.80 413.70 +4.10
Aug 402.40 411.10 401.60 407.30 +4.50
Sep 394.50 403.70 394.50 400.50 +4.30
Oct 386.00 395.00 386.00 392.60 +4.80
Dec 385.40 393.10 385.40 391.10 +4.80
Jan 387.00 390.60 383.80 388.70 +4.10
Mar 379.00 384.00 378.00 382.00 +3.00
May 374.70 379.00 373.30 377.20 +2.60
Jul 375.80 378.10 372.90 376.60 +2.20
Aug 372.00 374.90 372.00 374.00 +2.00
Sep 369.30 370.20 369.30 370.10 +1.90
Oct 364.50 364.70 364.50 364.70 +1.30
Dec 364.50 365.60 364.40 364.60 +1.10
Est. sales 40,500. Fri.’s sales 104,998
Fri.’s open int 477,778

