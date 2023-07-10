CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|641¾
|645¾
|638½
|645¾
|+6¼
|Sep
|649½
|660
|642¼
|646¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|666
|676½
|659¼
|664
|—2½
|Mar
|682
|691
|675¼
|679¾
|—2¼
|May
|689¾
|698¼
|683
|687½
|—2¾
|Jul
|689¾
|700¼
|687
|690½
|—3
|Sep
|698¾
|706¼
|697¼
|697¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|708½
|715½
|707½
|714¼
|+4
|Mar
|722
|722
|722
|722
|+4½
|Est. sales 33,166.
|Fri.’s sales 78,414
|Fri.’s open int 297,540
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|561
|569½
|561
|569
|+8½
|Sep
|490
|497
|487½
|492¼
|+5
|Dec
|497
|503¼
|494½
|499¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|508¾
|514¾
|506¼
|510¾
|+4¾
|May
|515¾
|521¼
|513¾
|517¾
|+4½
|Jul
|520¼
|524½
|516¾
|520¾
|+4
|Sep
|502¾
|507¼
|502½
|505
|+4¼
|Dec
|498¾
|504
|498¾
|500¾
|+3
|Mar
|509½
|513¼
|509½
|513
|+5¾
|Dec
|480¼
|480½
|480
|480½
|+4¾
|Est. sales 89,535.
|Fri.’s sales 209,062
|Fri.’s open int 1,259,276
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|414½
|414½
|414½
|414½
|+8¼
|Sep
|415½
|430
|415½
|428¼
|+9
|Dec
|432¾
|444
|430
|442
|+9¼
|Est. sales 359.
|Fri.’s sales 941
|Fri.’s open int 3,699,
|up 131
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1484
|1524¾
|1484
|1524
|+38½
|Aug
|1436
|1462¼
|1427
|1458¾
|+31
|Sep
|1349¾
|1371½
|1339¾
|1368¼
|+29½
|Nov
|1328
|1350
|1317¾
|1346¼
|+28½
|Jan
|1329¼
|1356½
|1325½
|1352½
|+27½
|Mar
|1318¾
|1344¾
|1315¾
|1341
|+24
|May
|1315½
|1338¼
|1312½
|1334¾
|+22
|Jul
|1311
|1332½
|1309¾
|1332¼
|+22¼
|Nov
|1229¾
|1245½
|1227¾
|1244¼
|+17
|May
|1235¾
|1236¾
|1235¾
|1236¾
|+22½
|Est. sales 82,637.
|Fri.’s sales 159,996
|Fri.’s open int 614,221
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|62.57
|65.28
|62.57
|65.08
|+2.51
|Sep
|60.40
|62.96
|60.34
|62.71
|+2.45
|Oct
|59.19
|61.47
|59.00
|61.31
|+2.41
|Dec
|58.70
|60.78
|58.39
|60.65
|+2.32
|Jan
|58.29
|60.30
|58.01
|60.19
|+2.27
|Mar
|57.50
|59.61
|57.50
|59.50
|+2.24
|May
|57.03
|58.93
|56.98
|58.78
|+2.24
|Jul
|56.09
|58.25
|56.09
|58.17
|+2.31
|Aug
|57.11
|57.33
|57.11
|57.32
|+2.21
|Sep
|56.55
|56.55
|56.55
|56.55
|+2.17
|Oct
|55.83
|55.83
|55.71
|55.71
|+2.10
|Dec
|53.90
|55.44
|53.90
|55.32
|+2.07
|Est. sales 60,365.
|Fri.’s sales 111,593
|Fri.’s open int 488,531,
|up 2,374
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|414.00
|414.00
|412.80
|413.70
|+4.10
|Aug
|402.40
|411.10
|401.60
|407.30
|+4.50
|Sep
|394.50
|403.70
|394.50
|400.50
|+4.30
|Oct
|386.00
|395.00
|386.00
|392.60
|+4.80
|Dec
|385.40
|393.10
|385.40
|391.10
|+4.80
|Jan
|387.00
|390.60
|383.80
|388.70
|+4.10
|Mar
|379.00
|384.00
|378.00
|382.00
|+3.00
|May
|374.70
|379.00
|373.30
|377.20
|+2.60
|Jul
|375.80
|378.10
|372.90
|376.60
|+2.20
|Aug
|372.00
|374.90
|372.00
|374.00
|+2.00
|Sep
|369.30
|370.20
|369.30
|370.10
|+1.90
|Oct
|364.50
|364.70
|364.50
|364.70
|+1.30
|Dec
|364.50
|365.60
|364.40
|364.60
|+1.10
|Est. sales 40,500.
|Fri.’s sales 104,998
|Fri.’s open int 477,778
