CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 641¾ 645¾ 638½ 645¾ +6¼ Sep 649½ 660 642¼ 646¾ —2¾ Dec 666 676½ 659¼ 664 —2½ Mar 682 691 675¼ 679¾ —2¼ May 689¾ 698¼ 683 687½ —2¾ Jul 689¾ 700¼ 687 690½ —3 Sep 698¾ 706¼ 697¼ 697¼ —3¼ Dec 708½ 715½ 707½ 714¼ +4 Mar 722 722 722 722 +4½ Est. sales 33,166. Fri.’s sales 78,414 Fri.’s open int 297,540 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 561 569½ 561 569 +8½ Sep 490 497 487½ 492¼ +5 Dec 497 503¼ 494½ 499¼ +4¾ Mar 508¾ 514¾ 506¼ 510¾ +4¾ May 515¾ 521¼ 513¾ 517¾ +4½ Jul 520¼ 524½ 516¾ 520¾ +4 Sep 502¾ 507¼ 502½ 505 +4¼ Dec 498¾ 504 498¾ 500¾ +3 Mar 509½ 513¼ 509½ 513 +5¾ Dec 480¼ 480½ 480 480½ +4¾ Est. sales 89,535. Fri.’s sales 209,062 Fri.’s open int 1,259,276 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 414½ 414½ 414½ 414½ +8¼ Sep 415½ 430 415½ 428¼ +9 Dec 432¾ 444 430 442 +9¼ Est. sales 359. Fri.’s sales 941 Fri.’s open int 3,699, up 131 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1484 1524¾ 1484 1524 +38½ Aug 1436 1462¼ 1427 1458¾ +31 Sep 1349¾ 1371½ 1339¾ 1368¼ +29½ Nov 1328 1350 1317¾ 1346¼ +28½ Jan 1329¼ 1356½ 1325½ 1352½ +27½ Mar 1318¾ 1344¾ 1315¾ 1341 +24 May 1315½ 1338¼ 1312½ 1334¾ +22 Jul 1311 1332½ 1309¾ 1332¼ +22¼ Nov 1229¾ 1245½ 1227¾ 1244¼ +17 May 1235¾ 1236¾ 1235¾ 1236¾ +22½ Est. sales 82,637. Fri.’s sales 159,996 Fri.’s open int 614,221 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Aug 62.57 65.28 62.57 65.08 +2.51 Sep 60.40 62.96 60.34 62.71 +2.45 Oct 59.19 61.47 59.00 61.31 +2.41 Dec 58.70 60.78 58.39 60.65 +2.32 Jan 58.29 60.30 58.01 60.19 +2.27 Mar 57.50 59.61 57.50 59.50 +2.24 May 57.03 58.93 56.98 58.78 +2.24 Jul 56.09 58.25 56.09 58.17 +2.31 Aug 57.11 57.33 57.11 57.32 +2.21 Sep 56.55 56.55 56.55 56.55 +2.17 Oct 55.83 55.83 55.71 55.71 +2.10 Dec 53.90 55.44 53.90 55.32 +2.07 Est. sales 60,365. Fri.’s sales 111,593 Fri.’s open int 488,531, up 2,374 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 414.00 414.00 412.80 413.70 +4.10 Aug 402.40 411.10 401.60 407.30 +4.50 Sep 394.50 403.70 394.50 400.50 +4.30 Oct 386.00 395.00 386.00 392.60 +4.80 Dec 385.40 393.10 385.40 391.10 +4.80 Jan 387.00 390.60 383.80 388.70 +4.10 Mar 379.00 384.00 378.00 382.00 +3.00 May 374.70 379.00 373.30 377.20 +2.60 Jul 375.80 378.10 372.90 376.60 +2.20 Aug 372.00 374.90 372.00 374.00 +2.00 Sep 369.30 370.20 369.30 370.10 +1.90 Oct 364.50 364.70 364.50 364.70 +1.30 Dec 364.50 365.60 364.40 364.60 +1.10 Est. sales 40,500. Fri.’s sales 104,998 Fri.’s open int 477,778

