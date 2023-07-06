CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|654½
|654¾
|640¾
|640¾
|—21¼
|Sep
|673¾
|674
|651¾
|657
|—17¼
|Dec
|689¼
|690½
|669¾
|674¼
|—16
|Mar
|704¾
|704¾
|686¼
|691
|—14½
|May
|707¼
|709¾
|695
|699½
|—13¾
|Jul
|713½
|713½
|698
|702¼
|—12¾
|Sep
|710¾
|716¼
|707
|710
|—11¼
|Dec
|722¾
|723½
|719¼
|719¼
|—11
|Mar
|725¼
|725¼
|725¼
|725¼
|—11½
|Jul
|700
|700
|697
|697
|—9
|Est. sales 52,776.
|Wed.’s sales 129,526
|Wed.’s open int 297,132
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|547¼
|567½
|547¼
|563
|+14¾
|Sep
|487¾
|494¾
|484½
|493¾
|+8½
|Dec
|495¾
|501¾
|492½
|500¾
|+7¼
|Mar
|507¾
|513¼
|504½
|512¼
|+7
|May
|515
|520
|512½
|518¾
|+6¼
|Jul
|518¼
|522½
|515½
|521½
|+5¾
|Sep
|502
|505
|501
|503½
|+2½
|Dec
|497½
|502½
|497½
|500
|+1
|Mar
|509¾
|510¼
|509¾
|510¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|473¾
|475¼
|473¾
|473¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 128,559.
|Wed.’s sales 367,240
|Wed.’s open int 1,263,091,
|up 16,108
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|429¼
|429¼
|429¼
|429¼
|+26¾
|Sep
|419¾
|442¾
|419¾
|431
|+18¼
|Dec
|430¾
|454¾
|430¾
|443
|+14
|Mar
|449¾
|465¼
|449¾
|465¼
|+23
|Jul
|419
|419
|419
|419
|+11½
|Est. sales 862.
|Wed.’s sales 563
|Wed.’s open int 3,682
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|1538¼
|1544
|1538¼
|1539¾
|—7½
|Aug
|1465¼
|1479
|1449¾
|1456
|—12¾
|Sep
|1375½
|1387
|1357¾
|1363
|—15¼
|Nov
|1352¼
|1362¾
|1335¼
|1340¼
|—14¾
|Jan
|1360
|1369½
|1342¼
|1347
|—14¾
|Mar
|1342¼
|1355¼
|1332½
|1336¼
|—13
|May
|1341½
|1346
|1327¼
|1332½
|—9¾
|Jul
|1327¾
|1341½
|1323½
|1328¼
|—10¼
|Aug
|1313¾
|1313¾
|1304¾
|1304¾
|—9½
|Nov
|1245¾
|1256½
|1239¾
|1244¼
|—7½
|Est. sales 86,613.
|Wed.’s sales 235,884
|Wed.’s open int 614,492,
|up 4,140
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|67.61
|67.61
|66.69
|66.72
|—1.86
|Aug
|65.04
|65.07
|62.85
|63.29
|—1.74
|Sep
|62.86
|62.97
|60.79
|61.22
|—1.72
|Oct
|61.58
|61.89
|59.75
|60.20
|—1.71
|Dec
|61.26
|61.55
|59.24
|59.71
|—1.69
|Jan
|60.97
|61.12
|58.85
|59.28
|—1.69
|Mar
|59.91
|60.14
|58.28
|58.73
|—1.52
|May
|59.16
|59.25
|57.64
|58.07
|—1.44
|Jul
|58.56
|58.58
|57.06
|57.43
|—1.38
|Dec
|55.63
|55.63
|54.64
|54.83
|—1.18
|Est. sales 68,722.
|Wed.’s sales 167,913
|Wed.’s open int 486,457,
|up 4,071
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|417.90
|418.50
|416.70
|416.80
|—1.10
|Aug
|409.00
|416.10
|406.90
|408.50
|—1.60
|Sep
|402.00
|408.40
|400.00
|401.10
|—1.60
|Oct
|394.10
|399.50
|391.90
|393.00
|—1.50
|Dec
|393.00
|398.20
|390.40
|391.10
|—2.10
|Jan
|389.20
|394.90
|387.70
|388.30
|—2.00
|Mar
|381.00
|385.90
|380.10
|381.00
|—1.70
|May
|375.60
|380.10
|375.00
|376.20
|—1.00
|Jul
|375.90
|379.70
|374.70
|375.70
|—1.10
|Aug
|375.10
|376.70
|372.70
|372.70
|—1.30
|Sep
|368.50
|372.90
|368.50
|371.90
|+2.20
|Oct
|367.20
|367.30
|367.20
|367.30
|+2.30
|Dec
|365.10
|367.10
|364.90
|367.00
|+1.90
|Est. sales 38,551.
|Wed.’s sales 126,989
|Wed.’s open int 480,932
