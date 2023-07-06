CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 654½ 654¾ 640¾ 640¾ —21¼ Sep 673¾ 674 651¾ 657 —17¼ Dec 689¼ 690½ 669¾ 674¼ —16 Mar 704¾ 704¾ 686¼ 691 —14½ May 707¼ 709¾ 695 699½ —13¾ Jul 713½ 713½ 698 702¼ —12¾ Sep 710¾ 716¼ 707 710 —11¼ Dec 722¾ 723½ 719¼ 719¼ —11 Mar 725¼ 725¼ 725¼ 725¼ —11½ Jul 700 700 697 697 —9 Est. sales 52,776. Wed.’s sales 129,526 Wed.’s open int 297,132 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 547¼ 567½ 547¼ 563 +14¾ Sep 487¾ 494¾ 484½ 493¾ +8½ Dec 495¾ 501¾ 492½ 500¾ +7¼ Mar 507¾ 513¼ 504½ 512¼ +7 May 515 520 512½ 518¾ +6¼ Jul 518¼ 522½ 515½ 521½ +5¾ Sep 502 505 501 503½ +2½ Dec 497½ 502½ 497½ 500 +1 Mar 509¾ 510¼ 509¾ 510¼ +1¾ Dec 473¾ 475¼ 473¾ 473¾ — ½ Est. sales 128,559. Wed.’s sales 367,240 Wed.’s open int 1,263,091, up 16,108 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 429¼ 429¼ 429¼ 429¼ +26¾ Sep 419¾ 442¾ 419¾ 431 +18¼ Dec 430¾ 454¾ 430¾ 443 +14 Mar 449¾ 465¼ 449¾ 465¼ +23 Jul 419 419 419 419 +11½ Est. sales 862. Wed.’s sales 563 Wed.’s open int 3,682 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Jul 1538¼ 1544 1538¼ 1539¾ —7½ Aug 1465¼ 1479 1449¾ 1456 —12¾ Sep 1375½ 1387 1357¾ 1363 —15¼ Nov 1352¼ 1362¾ 1335¼ 1340¼ —14¾ Jan 1360 1369½ 1342¼ 1347 —14¾ Mar 1342¼ 1355¼ 1332½ 1336¼ —13 May 1341½ 1346 1327¼ 1332½ —9¾ Jul 1327¾ 1341½ 1323½ 1328¼ —10¼ Aug 1313¾ 1313¾ 1304¾ 1304¾ —9½ Nov 1245¾ 1256½ 1239¾ 1244¼ —7½ Est. sales 86,613. Wed.’s sales 235,884 Wed.’s open int 614,492, up 4,140 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Jul 67.61 67.61 66.69 66.72 —1.86 Aug 65.04 65.07 62.85 63.29 —1.74 Sep 62.86 62.97 60.79 61.22 —1.72 Oct 61.58 61.89 59.75 60.20 —1.71 Dec 61.26 61.55 59.24 59.71 —1.69 Jan 60.97 61.12 58.85 59.28 —1.69 Mar 59.91 60.14 58.28 58.73 —1.52 May 59.16 59.25 57.64 58.07 —1.44 Jul 58.56 58.58 57.06 57.43 —1.38 Dec 55.63 55.63 54.64 54.83 —1.18 Est. sales 68,722. Wed.’s sales 167,913 Wed.’s open int 486,457, up 4,071 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Jul 417.90 418.50 416.70 416.80 —1.10 Aug 409.00 416.10 406.90 408.50 —1.60 Sep 402.00 408.40 400.00 401.10 —1.60 Oct 394.10 399.50 391.90 393.00 —1.50 Dec 393.00 398.20 390.40 391.10 —2.10 Jan 389.20 394.90 387.70 388.30 —2.00 Mar 381.00 385.90 380.10 381.00 —1.70 May 375.60 380.10 375.00 376.20 —1.00 Jul 375.90 379.70 374.70 375.70 —1.10 Aug 375.10 376.70 372.70 372.70 —1.30 Sep 368.50 372.90 368.50 371.90 +2.20 Oct 367.20 367.30 367.20 367.30 +2.30 Dec 365.10 367.10 364.90 367.00 +1.90 Est. sales 38,551. Wed.’s sales 126,989 Wed.’s open int 480,932

