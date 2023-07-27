Live Radio
OP Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 5:15 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — OP Bancorp (OPBK) on Thursday reported net income of $6.1 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Los Angeles, said it had earnings of 39 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $33.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.9 million, beating Street forecasts.

