OneMain: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $103 million.…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $103 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $873 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $883.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.