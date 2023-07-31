ONE Gas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $32.7…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $32.7 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The natural gas distribution posted revenue of $398.1 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $453.9 million.

ONE Gas expects full-year earnings to be $4.02 to $4.26 per share.

