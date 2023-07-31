ON Semiconductor Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $576.6 million.…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $576.6 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $1.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.33 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, ON Semiconductor Corp. expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.27 to $1.41.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.19 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ON

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.