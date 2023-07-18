Omnicom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $366.3 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $366.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.82. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.81 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $3.61 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.62 billion.

