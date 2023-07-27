Olin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $146.9 million.…

The Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.04 per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

