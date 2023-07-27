Live Radio
Old Point Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 1:06 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Thursday reported net income of $1.8 million in its second quarter.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $19.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPOF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

