Oil States International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Thursday reported profit of $558,000 in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $183.5 million in the period.

