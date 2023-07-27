Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Oil States International: Q2…

Oil States International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 7:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Thursday reported profit of $558,000 in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $183.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OIS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up