Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Ohio Valley Banc: Q2…

Ohio Valley Banc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 3:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) on Thursday reported net income of $3.2 million in its second quarter.

The Gallipolis, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 68 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $17.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OVBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OVBC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up