OceanFirst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — RED BANK, N.J. (AP) — OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $27.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Red Bank, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The holding company for OceanFirst Bank posted revenue of $159 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $101 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OCFC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.