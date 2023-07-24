NXP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $698 million.…

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $698 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eindhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $2.67. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $3.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.27 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $3.3 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, NXP expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.39 to $3.82.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.5 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

