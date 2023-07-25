NVR: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $404 million. The…

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $116.54 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $100.98 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.28 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.38 billion.

