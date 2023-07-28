NVent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — NVent Electric PLC (NVT) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $112.9 million. The London-based…

The London-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The maker of electrical connection and protection products posted revenue of $803 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $809.6 million.

NVent expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.85 to $2.91 per share.

