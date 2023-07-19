NVE: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.4 million…

NVE Corp. (NVEC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $4.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 91 cents per share.

The nanotechnology company posted revenue of $8.8 million in the period.

