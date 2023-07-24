Nucor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $1.46 billion.…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $1.46 billion.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $5.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.59 per share.

The steel company posted revenue of $9.52 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.73 billion.

