NovoCure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — ST. HELIER, Jersey (AP) — NovoCure Ltd. (NVCR) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the St. Helier, Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 50 cents per share.

The oncology drug developer posted revenue of $126.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.1 million.

