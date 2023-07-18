Novartis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.32 billion. The…

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Novartis AG (NVS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.32 billion.

The Basel, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.83 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $13.62 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVS

