Nov Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — NOV Inc. (NOV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $155 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

