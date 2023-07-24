NorthWestern: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.1…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.1 million.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $290.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.