Northrop Grumman: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $812 million.

On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $5.34.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.31 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.58 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.32 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.45 to $22.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $38.4 billion to $38.8 billion.

