Northern Technologies: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — Northern Technologies International Corp. (NTIC) on Thursday reported earnings of $1.5 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Circle Pines, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 17 cents per share.

The rust and corrosion prevention company posted revenue of $21 million in the period.

