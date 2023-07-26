Northeast Community Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) on Wednesday reported net income…

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.1 million in its second quarter.

The White Plains, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 75 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $32.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

