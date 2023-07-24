Northeast Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Northeast Bancorp (NBN) on Monday reported net income of $12.1 million in…

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Northeast Bancorp (NBN) on Monday reported net income of $12.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Lewiston, Maine-based company said it had net income of $1.61 per share.

The holding company for Northeast Bank posted revenue of $58.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $35.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.2 million, or $5.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $124.1 million.

