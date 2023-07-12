Live Radio
Home » Latest News » North Dallas Bank &…

North Dallas Bank & Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 12, 2023, 1:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (NODB) on Wednesday reported net income of $1.3 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 52 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $16.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NODB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NODB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up