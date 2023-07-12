Nominaciones a los Premios Emmy 2023: el listado completo de series, actores y actrices por categorías

(CNN) — Los nominados para la gala 75 de los Premios Emmy, el máximo honor de la televisión, fueron revelados…

(CNN) — Los nominados para la gala 75 de los Premios Emmy, el máximo honor de la televisión, fueron revelados este miércoles.

“Succession” encabeza la lista con 27 nominaciones, seguido por “The Last of Us”, con 24; “The White Lotus”, con 23, y “Ted Lasso”, con 21.

Se espera que los Premios Emmy se celebren el 18 de septiembre.

Estos son los nominados en las categorías principales.

Mejor serie dramática

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Mejor serie de comedia

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Mejor miniserie

“Beef”

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & The Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Mejor actor – serie dramática

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Mejor actriz- serie dramática

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Mejor actor de reparto- serie dramática

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Mejor actriz de reparto- serie dramática

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Mejor actor- serie de comedia

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Mejor actriz- serie de comedia

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Mejor actriz de reparto – serie de comedia

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Mejor actor de reparto- serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Mejor actor – miniserie o telefilme

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George & Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Mejor actriz – miniserie o telefilme

Lizzy Caplan, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Mejor actor de reparto – miniserie o telefilme

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins Dahmer, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Jesse Plemons, “Love & Death”

Mejor actriz de reparto – miniserie o telefilme

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is In Trouble”

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome To Chippendales”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Mejor reality de competición

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Mejor programa de entrevistas

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem with Jon Stewart”

