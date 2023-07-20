Nokia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $315.7 million. The…

ESPOO, Finland (AP) — ESPOO, Finland (AP) — Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $315.7 million.

The Espoo, Finland-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The technology company posted revenue of $6.22 billion in the period.

Nokia expects full-year revenue in the range of $25.26 billion to $26.78 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.