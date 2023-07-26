Live Radio
Nextracker: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 5:10 PM

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Nextracker Inc. (NXT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $20.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The solar energy equipment supplier posted revenue of $479.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $471.9 million.

Nextracker expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.45 to $1.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.4 billion.

