NexTier Oilfield Solutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) on Tuesday reported net income of $150.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $945.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $948.7 million.

