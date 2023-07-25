NextEra: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.8 billion.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 88 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. posted revenue of $7.35 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.68 billion.

NextEra expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.98 to $3.13 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEE

