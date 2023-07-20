Newmont: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $155 million. On a per-share…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $155 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period.

