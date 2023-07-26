TRUMP INDICTED AGAIN: Trump pleads not guilty | Photos | ‘Very sad day for America.’ | Experts' opinions | Why is GOP silent?
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » NewMarket: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NewMarket: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 26, 2023, 5:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported net income of $99.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $10.36.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $685.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up