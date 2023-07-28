Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Newmark Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Newmark Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 28, 2023, 8:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Friday reported earnings of $6.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue of $585.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NMRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NMRK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up