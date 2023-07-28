Newmark Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Friday reported earnings of $6.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Friday reported earnings of $6.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue of $585.8 million in the period.

