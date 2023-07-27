New York Community Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $413 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hicksville, New York-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 47 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.2 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $851.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NYCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NYCB

