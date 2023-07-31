New Relic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

July 31, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — New Relic Inc. (NEWR) on Monday reported a loss of $37.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The cloud-based software analytics company posted revenue of $242.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $239.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEWR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEWR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

