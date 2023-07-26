New Oriental: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $29…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) on Wednesday reported earnings of $29 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The educational services provider posted revenue of $860.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $177.3 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $3 billion.

For the current quarter ending in August, New Oriental said it expects revenue in the range of $983.2 million to $1.01 billion.

