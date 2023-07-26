New Gold: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its second quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $184.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGD

