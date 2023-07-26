NETSTREIT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Dallas-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $18.7 million, or 30 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 29 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $791,000, or 1 cent per share.

NETSTREIT, based in Dallas, posted revenue of $31.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.9 million.

NETSTREIT expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.20 to $1.23 per share.

