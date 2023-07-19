Netflix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.49…

LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — LOS GATOS, Calif. (AP) — Netflix Inc. (NFLX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.49 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Los Gatos, California-based company said it had net income of $3.29.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The internet video service posted revenue of $8.19 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Netflix said it expects revenue in the range of $8.52 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $7.95 billion.

