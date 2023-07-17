Neptune Wellness: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) on Monday reported a loss of $26.6…

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) on Monday reported a loss of $26.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Laval, Quebec-based company said it had a loss of $2.23. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The krill oil maker posted revenue of $12.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $60.5 million, or $5.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $52.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEPT

