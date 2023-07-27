Neogen: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Neogen Corp. (NEOG) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.6 million in its…

On a per-share basis, the Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing kits posted revenue of $241.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $227.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $22.9 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $822.4 million.

Neogen expects full-year revenue in the range of $955 million to $985 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEOG

