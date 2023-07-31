NCS Multistage: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Monday reported a loss of $32.2 million in…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) on Monday reported a loss of $32.2 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $13.02 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.50 per share.

The company posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period.

