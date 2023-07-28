Live Radio
National Presto: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 28, 2023, 5:01 PM

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) on Friday reported earnings of $5.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 77 cents.

The diversified production company that makes everything from household appliances to munitions posted revenue of $78.9 million in the period.

