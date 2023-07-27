Live Radio
Home » Latest News » National Instruments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

National Instruments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2023, 4:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — National Instruments Corp. (NATI) on Thursday reported earnings of $30.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The maker of scientific measuring equipment and software posted revenue of $416.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NATI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NATI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up